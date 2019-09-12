Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Position Has Increased by Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc; As Biogen (BIIB) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Cut by $2.99 Million Its Position

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 12,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 2,850 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $667,000, down from 15,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $235.96. About 1.63M shares traded or 14.51% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37M, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.44B market cap company. The stock increased 4.91% or $11.56 during the last trading session, reaching $247.1. About 10.04 million shares traded or 30.74% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/03/2018 – Tesla employees say the automaker is churning out a high volume of flawed parts requiring costly rework:; 11/04/2018 – BI UK: Tesla aims to begin Model Y SUV production in November 2019; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla’s Musk, NTSB Chief talk after spat over fatal crash probe – BBG; 09/03/2018 – Auto Industry’s Cure for Electric Car Blues: Be More Like Tesla; 14/05/2018 – Tesla Considered Adding Eye Tracking and Steering-Wheel Sensors to Autopilot System; 03/04/2018 – Tesla missed its Model 3 production target…and investors are still relieved; 30/05/2018 – Consumer Reports recommends Tesla’s Model 3 after braking fix; 14/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Tesla engineers wanted to add eye tracking and other sensors to Autopilot at its debut to help alert drivers; 08/03/2018 – Lynn Doan: Exclusive: Sunrun, which just edged out Tesla as America’s biggest residential #solar installer, is seeking $500 mi; 04/04/2018 – Tesla is the auto manufacturer most vulnerable in the event of a U.S. trade war with China

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $932.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,838 shares to 192,669 shares, valued at $17.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amalgamated Bank New York Ny C by 18,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.43B for 7.16 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

