Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Market Valuation Rose While Firefly Value Partners LP Has Raised by $52.59 Million Its Holding; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Increased Stake in Facebook (FB) by $11.59 Million

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 188,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 688,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.74M, up from 500,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $10.75 during the last trading session, reaching $211.4. About 8.31 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla treasurer and VP of finance leaves the company – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – Musk’s compensation package involves no salary or cash bonus but sets rewards based on Tesla’s market value rising to $650 billion over the next 10 years; 28/03/2018 – Gigafactory on the block if Tesla gets into trouble; 10/04/2018 – TESLA: GS SAYS MODEL S/X DEMAND MAY BE CHALLENGED GOING FORWARD WITH PHASE-OUT OF US EV TAX CREDIT IN H2, INCREMENTAL COMPETITION LAUNCHES; 22/05/2018 – The Tesla Model 3 has a serious problem with the most important part of the car; 01/04/2018 – NTSB Says It’s `Unhappy’ Tesla Disclosed Details of Fatal Crash; 27/03/2018 – RT @Lebeaucarnews: Moody’s downgrades TSLA credit ratings and assigns a negative outlook adding: “Tesla’s ratings reflect the significant s…; 18/05/2018 – Mercedes-Benz to make Tesla-rivalling electric compact car; 28/03/2018 – Automakers and 4 U.S. states promote purchase of electric vehicles; 21/03/2018 – TESLA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MUSK COMP PLAN – CNBC

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 69,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 305,197 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.87 million, up from 235,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – EU SAYS MISUSE BY FACEBOOK OF USER DATA IS UNACCEPTABLE; 15/03/2018 – FACEBOOK LITE TO LAUNCH IN MORE COUNTRIES, INCLUDING U.S.: RTRS; 02/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The firm at the centre of this year’s Facebook data scandal has declared bankruptcy, will shut; 20/03/2018 – Kenya’s ruling party says hired firm linked to data breach; 21/03/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has broken his silence on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal,; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg needs to answer lawmakers’ questions without “hanging himself,” Reputation.com’s Michael Fertik says; 09/05/2018 – Facebook announced earlier this month it’s prepping a separate dating feature to live inside the core Facebook app; 20/03/2018 – U.K. members of parliament called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Tuesday to give evidence related to the company’s links to political analysis firm Cambridge Analytica; 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IT IS NOT CURRENTLY SHARING ACCOUNT INFORMATION TO IMPROVE USERS’ PRODUCT & ADS EXPERIENCE ON FACEBOOK; 01/05/2018 – Koum May Forgo $1 Billion at Facebook for Frisbee and Porsches

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Cap Mngmt has 17,240 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 55,171 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Selkirk Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 45,000 shares for 4.25% of their portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 6,705 shares. Regentatlantic Lc holds 1.1% or 94,979 shares. Allen Invest Mngmt Lc owns 739,942 shares for 3.86% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc owns 2,013 shares. Parkside State Bank And Tru owns 2,585 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Gateway Advisory Ltd Company accumulated 2,315 shares. 10,140 were reported by Assetmark. Gam Ag holds 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 60,878 shares. D L Carlson Investment Gp reported 6,513 shares stake. Gm Advisory Gp holds 15,665 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 1.42 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt owns 1.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 30.96 million shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M. $79,816 worth of stock was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14.