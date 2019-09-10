Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding Upped by Firefly Value Partners Lp; As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock Value Declined, Timber Hill Lifted Holding

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 1.41M shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 188,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 688,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.74 million, up from 500,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $234.49. About 4.18M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 30/05/2018 – Consumer Reports recommends Tesla’s Model 3 after braking fix; 02/05/2018 – Trey: Exclusive: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production; 15/05/2018 – Tesla is shutting down Model 3 production for six more days: Reuters; 12/05/2018 – Schwall’s Exit Unrelated to Issues Regarding Tesla’s Autopilot Feature; 17/03/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: A Cheaper Electric-Car Play Than Tesla — Barron’s; 08/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS ACCOUNTING CHIEF ERIC BRANDERIZ LEFT CO; 14/03/2018 – Tesla employees say automaker is churning out a high volume of flawed parts requiring costly rework; 31/03/2018 – Tesla says crash car was running on autopilot; 30/03/2018 – InsideEVs: The Tesla Model 3’s Minimalistic Cabin Is The Way Of The Future; 11/05/2018 – Doug Field Was Also in Charge of Tesla’s Production Until Recently

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) holds 30,241 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0% or 2,550 shares. Telemus Cap Lc reported 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ls Invest Ltd Liability Com owns 389 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stearns Financial Serv Gru reported 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 117 shares stake. Moreover, Hrt Limited Liability Company has 1.66% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 38,173 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0.06% stake. Lpl Financial Ltd reported 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department reported 3 shares stake. Malaga Cove Cap Lc owns 1,872 shares. Moreover, Jennison Assocs Lc has 1.43% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 5.13 million shares. Moreover, First Republic Investment Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Company owns 980 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, August 14. $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 119,400 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 95,706 shares. Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 52,300 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Lc reported 64,355 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 138,073 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 13,476 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% or 41,239 shares. Cap Investment Advsr invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 6,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 581,200 shares. Muzinich Company Incorporated accumulated 2.02% or 3.79M shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0% or 798 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $9.73 million activity.

