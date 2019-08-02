Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding Maintained by Oz Management Lp; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Increased Its Position in Comfort Sys Usa (FIX) by $5.54 Million as Stock Declined

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 2315.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.10 million, up from 61,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $234.08. About 4.56M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 14/05/2018 – TESLA CONSIDERED ADDING EYE TRACKING AND STEERING-WHEEL SENSORS TO AUTOPILOT SYSTEM – WSJ, CITING; 25/04/2018 – If Tesla were to start producing its electric vehicles in China, it could help the entire market there grow, said Freeman Shen, founder of Chinese EV start-up WM Motor; 16/04/2018 – FALCON 9 ROCKET LAUNCH CARRYING NASA’S TESS SATELLITE RESCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY – SPACEX; 06/03/2018 – U.S. energy storage market to nearly triple this year -report; 29/05/2018 – Tesla in ‘Autopilot’ mode crashes into parked police vehicle; 09/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck Goes to Washington, PayPal Tops, Tesla’s Stretch — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 26/04/2018 – Tesla has over 300 Chinese startups hot on its tail; 02/05/2018 – TSLA: .@Tesla’s Elon Musk: “There’s a good chance Model 3 gets maybe close to majority market share of midsize premium sedans, 40% seems likely and maybe a majority…later this year.” – ! $TSLA; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (FIX) by 169.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 120,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.14% . The institutional investor held 191,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 71,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Comfort Sys Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 280,628 shares traded or 14.48% up from the average. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has declined 23.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 19/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – AMENDED EXISTING SENIOR DEBT FACILITY TO INCREASE CREDIT COMMITMENT AMOUNT TO $400 MLN, EXTEND TERM TO APRIL 18, 2023; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS BOOSTS QTR DIV. TO 8C/SHR FROM 7.5C, EST 8C; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q REV. $464.9M, EST. $441.8M; 19/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Extends Debt Facility; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.08 BLN AS COMPARED TO $948.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Raises Dividend to 8c; 06/04/2018 Comfort Systems Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Since February 27, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $943,427 activity. GEORGE WILLIAM III had bought 2,500 shares worth $103,463 on Monday, July 29. $49,377 worth of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was bought by Mercado – Pablo G. on Tuesday, May 21. The insider Howell Laura Finley bought 500 shares worth $21,640.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 41,261 shares to 468,862 shares, valued at $47.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,900 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold FIX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.84 million shares or 2.03% less from 33.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 6.21 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv invested in 4,400 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited has 0.06% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). 9,825 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt. 11,841 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Limited Co. National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Moreover, Ls Investment Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Vident Advisory Lc accumulated 0.04% or 13,613 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 11,233 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 23,407 shares stake. James Investment Research Inc reported 12,805 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 9,950 shares. Copper Rock Limited Liability Co holds 476,299 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 0% stake.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $24.69 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M also bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. On Thursday, May 2 Musk Elon bought $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 102,880 shares.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 74,528 shares to 91,300 shares, valued at $107.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 99,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,700 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

