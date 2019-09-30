Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding Has Upped by Firefly Value Partners Lp; Duke Energy Com Ne (DUK) Market Value Declined While Neville Rodie & Shaw Upped Stake by $577,632

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 395,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.16 million, up from 688,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $242.13. About 11.12M shares traded or 51.33% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 24/03/2018 – Tesla to Slow Deliveries in Norway on Report of Dangerous Trucks; 06/03/2018 – Alejandro Burgana: Fisker’s first all-electric car takes on Tesla: Exclusive details; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s potential move into the Chinese electric vehicle market should be welcomed, according to the president of a Chinese start-up; 11/04/2018 – Tesla has given suppliers scant details about the program, but has now indicated the vehicle would begin to be built at its Fremont, California, plant in November of next year; 12/04/2018 – TESLA WITHDREW FROM PARTY AGREEMENT WITH NTSB; 27/03/2018 – NTSB OPENING PROBE OF TESLA CRASH THAT OCCURRED MARCH 23; 02/05/2018 – TESLA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $3.35, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.41; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 30/05/2018 – Center for Auto Safety and Consumer Watchdog Call on DMV to Investigate Tesla “Autopilot” marketing; Charge Statements Violate

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation Com Ne (DUK) by 34.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 6,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 25,722 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 19,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corporation Com Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $96.26. About 1.96 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, July 29. Musk Elon bought $25.00 million worth of stock or 102,880 shares.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $944.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) by 4,593 shares to 262,307 shares, valued at $22.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,757 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

