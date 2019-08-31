Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding Has Lifted by Jhl Capital Group Llc; Gray Television (GTN) Valuation Declined While Axa Lowered Its Stake

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39M, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $225.61. About 9.09M shares traded or 5.74% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 30/03/2018 – EIN Electric Cars: EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site; 01/05/2018 – Marathon-Andeavor deal challenges Tesla’s electric dreams; 25/05/2018 – Tesla Announces Slew Of ‘key’ Hires, Says More Hiring To Come — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Tesla is shuffling its leadership after reportedly missing its first-quarter Model 3 production targets; 12/04/2018 – Tesla Withdraws From NTSB Agreement in Fatal Crash Probe; 02/05/2018 – Elon Musk will have to answer for Tesla’s Model 3 production woes on Wednesday’s earnings call:; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Cash Balance of $2.7 Billion at End of 1st Quarter; 03/05/2018 – Tesla opens 7 percent down the day after controversial earnings call; 21/05/2018 – Tesla needs to sell more expensive Model 3s so the company doesn’t ‘die,’ Elon Musk says. via @verge; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s downgraded Tesla’s credit ratings late Tuesday and changed its outlook to negative from stable

Axa decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 29.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 123,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 297,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 420,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 745,127 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 405,007 shares to 723,530 shares, valued at $13.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 320,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. Shares for $111,525 were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12. 1,800 shares were bought by Howell Robin Robinson, worth $26,568 on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Lc has 1.20M shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Co accumulated 4.44 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 3,469 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited owns 2.53% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 1.01M shares. Adirondack & Mgmt accumulated 2% or 150,140 shares. Loomis Sayles Com Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Ameritas Prtn holds 0.01% or 6,791 shares. Horizon Invest Serv Limited Liability has 33,515 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 71,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd holds 0.03% or 1.61M shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 1.35M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 122,352 shares. State Street Corporation holds 1.57 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. 172,208 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc.

