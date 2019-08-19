Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holder Jhl Capital Group Has Increased Its Position by $47.12 Million as Market Value Rose; Argent Capital Management Has Raised Facebook (FB) Position by $26.48 Million

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39M, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $226.43. About 4.48 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 12/05/2018 – Waymo Hires Matthew Schwall of Tesla to Join Its Safety Unit; 02/05/2018 – Musk Says Tesla Doesn’t Need or Want to Raise Capital: TOPLive; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy most of Nutrien SQM stake for $4 bln; 03/05/2018 – Tesla charges ahead in China as it burns through cash; 09/05/2018 – Ford halts F-series, Super Duty production after fire at supplier; 04/05/2018 – 05/04 The Cable – Tesla, BOE & EM; 07/03/2018 – BAILLIE GIFFORD, T. ROWE PRICE SUPPORT TESLA AWARD TO CEO MUSK; 03/05/2018 – Tesla’s earnings were better than expected, but their bizarre earnings call shows Elon Musk has a lot going on; 26/04/2018 – INTEL’S JIM KELLER PREVIOUSLY WITH TESLA; 04/04/2018 – China’s tariffs are ‘bad news for Tesla’

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 107.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 159,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 307,561 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.27M, up from 148,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $186.01. About 7.54M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SECURITY CHIEF IS SAID TO LEAVE AFTER CLASHES: NYT; 25/03/2018 – A Matter Of Trust: Poll Shows Only 41% Of Americans Trust Facebook With Their Data — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’:; 20/04/2018 – Tiger Global, the investment firm that poured money into Facebook, Warby Parker and Flipkart, is now betting on cannabis alongside rapper Snoop Dogg; 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data breach scandal; 22/05/2018 – Facebook is just like a media company, says lawyer that helped celebrities sue the media; 06/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Apology Tour Continues; Irwin Gotlieb Retires; Cereal’s Sugary Bet; 26/04/2018 – Tech Up After Facebook, AMD Earnings — Tech Roundup; 19/03/2018 – British prime minister very concerned by Facebook data abuse reports; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg grilled over Facebook controversies

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Management holds 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 30,763 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 200 shares. 422,714 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Filament Ltd Company stated it has 3,740 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assoc, a Washington-based fund reported 128,755 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Alps Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 72,501 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 50 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0.09% or 328,338 shares. Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Company has 1,043 shares. Jacobs And Ca holds 6,392 shares. Noven Fincl Grp Incorporated stated it has 876 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.13% or 367,018 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Musk Elon also bought $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, May 2. $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,296 are held by Charter. Monetary Gru Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 22,830 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 4.24 million shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 1.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). L S Advsrs stated it has 1.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,435 are held by First Finance In. Tdam Usa Inc owns 35,921 shares. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 5,822 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 9,137 shares. Park Presidio Cap Ltd owns 6.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 350,000 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny reported 32,867 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 84,237 were reported by Kornitzer Management Ks. Gradient Investments Ltd Co invested in 0.08% or 7,067 shares. Nexus Investment invested in 2.67% or 108,470 shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 24,719 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $48.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc. by 10,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,115 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc..