Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holder Firefly Value Partners LP Has Upped Its Stake; As First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Stock Price Rose, Mendon Capital Advisors Has Lifted by $882,780 Its Stake

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 395,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.16M, up from 688,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $242.13. About 11.12M shares traded or 51.50% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 12/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, TESLA QUICKLY ERASE GAINS OFF THE OPEN; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Tesla’s credit on Tuesday, citing doubts about its Model 3 production schedule and saying it may have to borrow more in the near future; 07/05/2018 – People: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Dating Singer Grimes Months After Splitting from Amber Heard; 28/03/2018 – Tesla’s junk bond tanks to 87 cents on the dollar after downgrade; 02/04/2018 – U.S. EPA to relax fuel efficiency standards for autos; 11/05/2018 – Field was responsible for development of new vehicles at Tesla, including the Model 3; 31/05/2018 – TESLA: JAN OEHMICKE TO JOIN AS VP OF TESLA EUROPE; 30/05/2018 – Center for Auto Safety and Consumer Watchdog Call on DMV to Investigate Tesla ”Autopilot” marketing; Charge Statements Violate New Autonomous Vehicle Regulations; 09/05/2018 – Tesla said it is cooperating with authorities; 12/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Tesla’s electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 29,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The hedge fund held 546,291 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.58M, up from 516,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.83M market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 163,780 shares traded or 144.92% up from the average. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $638.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 537,233 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $29.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (Put) (NYSE:USB) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold FBMS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 9.85 million shares or 4.77% more from 9.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thb Asset Mngmt has 126,721 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Ameritas Investment Prns holds 1,422 shares. 509,778 are held by Banc Funds Limited Liability. First Trust Advsr L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 34,680 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 42,441 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jcsd Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 268,000 shares or 5.49% of all its holdings. Intl Group reported 10,545 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pacific Ridge Prns Ltd reported 109,901 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 2,211 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). State Street reported 0% stake. Citigroup accumulated 4,235 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated accumulated 6,975 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 4,109 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co stated it has 1,250 shares. Spectrum Gru stated it has 113 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock has 0.06% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 6.06M shares. Jefferies Grp Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 43,783 shares. 1.20 million are held by Geode Cap Ltd. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.29% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Com owns 1,201 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Llc holds 1,958 shares. Bartlett And Com Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 55 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 389 shares. Architects owns 101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Personal Capital invested in 5,305 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. On Monday, July 29 the insider DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720. Another trade for 102,880 shares valued at $25.00M was made by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.