Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holder Firefly Value Partners LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $52.59 Million; Shareholder Brookfield Asset Management Has Increased Tyson Foods (TSN) Position

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 188,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 688,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.74 million, up from 500,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $226.44. About 4.68 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: “Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year”; 02/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: EXCLUSIVE analysis from @tsrandall. The Bloomberg Model 3 tracker shows Tesla coming up just short of its goal; 16/03/2018 – Tesla: Model 3 Scrutiny Intensifies as ‘Stalkers’ Circle — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 01/05/2018 – Tesla Feels the Weight of Solar Panels; 14/05/2018 – TESLA CEO ELON MUSK TELLS EMPLOYEES IN A MEMO THAT COMPANY WILL UNDERGO A MANAGEMENT RESTRUCTURING – SPOKESMAN; 09/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck Goes to Washington, PayPal Tops, Tesla’s Stretch — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Tesla faces scrutiny after Florida car accident; 25/05/2018 – TESLA INC – ALEXANDRA VEITCH JOINED IN APRIL AS SENIOR DIRECTOR FOR NORTH AMERICAN GOVERNMENT RELATIONS AND POLICY, ALEXANDRA COMES TO CO FROM CSRA; 23/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Tesla and SpaceX Facebook pages have been deleted following this tweet from @elonmusk. More to com

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 762.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 50,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 5,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 1.90 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 07/05/2018 – Rising Costs Cut into Tyson Profit; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Now Sees Eliminating About 550 Positions Across Several Areas and Job Levels as Part of Financial Fitness Program – Filing; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.55 TO $6.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST INCLUDES PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS OF PARTIALLY BAKED CRUSTS, FLAT BREADS AND SELF-RISING CRUSTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L & S Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1,101 shares. Whitnell & Communication accumulated 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Duncker Streett And Co invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Veritable LP reported 2,102 shares stake. Mai Management holds 4,213 shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 1,123 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 184,273 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability stated it has 56 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Seabridge owns 1 shares. Amp Limited invested in 0.05% or 33,841 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.01% or 52,661 shares. Barclays Public Lc reported 181,364 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,897 shares or 0.59% of the stock.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 360 shares valued at $79,816 was made by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 15,600 shares. Farmers invested in 6,566 shares. Mariner Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 8,628 shares. Natl Pension Service, Korea-based fund reported 343,355 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 29,327 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Company invested in 57,991 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 23,865 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd owns 314,643 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 6.77M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 824,497 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 502 shares. 6,610 are held by Zevenbergen Cap Invests Limited Liability Company. Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 149 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv invested in 18,300 shares.

