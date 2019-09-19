Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Increased Its Holding; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder First Republic Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $1.25 Million as Stock Price Rose

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 124,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.89 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 39.77 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16); 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES LEASES TWELVE 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS; 02/04/2018 – Musk Joke Falls Flat; GE Healthcare Slims Down: Industrials Wrap; 25/04/2018 – GE CEO FLANNERY: RECENT PERFORMANCE `IMMENSELY DISAPPOINTING’; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 05/03/2018 – REG-GE Capital UK Funding FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – GE EXPLORES HYBRID DEALS, SPINOFFS IN STRATEGIC REVIEW – WSJ, CITING; 09/03/2018 – GE explores divesting electrical engineering business: Report

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37M, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $243.49. About 4.23M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Tesla’s credit on Tuesday, citing doubts about its Model 3 production schedule and saying it may have to borrow more in the near future; 13/04/2018 – Tesla: It Might Be Hellish, but It’s Never ‘Boring’ — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – KGO-TV: I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla crash in September showed similarities to fatal Mountain View accident; 12/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS REQUIREMENT NEGATIVELY AFFECTS PUBLIC SAFETY; 15/04/2018 – Tesla under-counted worker injuries to make its safety record appear better, report alleges; 31/03/2018 – Lessons From Tesla’s Tumble — Barron’s; 25/05/2018 – TESLA INC – ALEXANDRA VEITCH JOINED IN APRIL AS SENIOR DIRECTOR FOR NORTH AMERICAN GOVERNMENT RELATIONS AND POLICY, ALEXANDRA COMES TO CO FROM CSRA; 21/05/2018 – Is Tesla Abandoning the Mass Market?; 08/03/2018 – Former Tesla Exec: Battery Shortage Looms — CERAWeek Market Talk; 14/05/2018 – Tesla Model S Crashed Into A Truck In Utah On Friday: Reuters — MarketWatch

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 18.04 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $18.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 21,980 shares to 83,580 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc stated it has 217,316 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 122,831 are held by Old Point And Svcs N A. Capital Investment Counsel has 75,051 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of stated it has 0.24% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 77,183 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Mngmt has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Winslow Asset Mngmt reported 234,720 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv holds 95,278 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 0.25% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 50,060 are owned by Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company. Clark Management Group reported 87,480 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mechanics Bancorp Trust Department reported 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amg Trust Comml Bank reported 20,064 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bragg Fincl Advsr has 258,185 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Musk Elon had bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00 million. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

