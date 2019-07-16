Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holder 683 Capital Management Lowered Holding by $249.84 Million; Wynnefield Capital Has Trimmed Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Position by $1.48 Million as Share Price Rose

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 64.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 895,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.96M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $252.38. About 8.00M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 14/05/2018 – Tesla’s Musk Announces ‘ Thorough Reorganization’ Amid Defections (Video); 28/03/2018 – Dealbook: Investors Are Growing Worried About Tesla: DealBook Briefing; 12/04/2018 – NTSB Says Took Action Because Tesla Violated Party Agreement by Releasing Investigative Information Before It Was Vetted, Confirmed by NTSB; 25/04/2018 – Tesla Says Autopilot Vice President Keller Is Leaving Carmaker; 27/03/2018 – NTSB OPENING PROBE OF TESLA CRASH THAT OCCURRED MARCH 23; 11/04/2018 – Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production: Reuters, citing; 28/03/2018 – TESLA INVESTORS CAN MOVE AHEAD WITH CLAIMS OVER SOLAR-CITY DEAL; 21/05/2018 – TESLA INC TSLA.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $500 FROM $470; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Tesla’s head of Autopilot is leaving company; 11/05/2018 – Doug Field Was Also in Charge of Tesla’s Production Until Recently

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $679.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 525,830 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 120.00% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 28/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp; 18/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Statement from Mayor Emanuel on U.S. Senate Vote to Protect Great Lakes; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MIOSHA and Great Lakes Safety Training Center Sign Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 22/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Brown Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Rev $146.6M; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q REV. $146.6M, EST. $184.0M (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; Vacancies; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Secures Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc owns 509 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Jennison Limited Liability stated it has 1.43% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Scotia holds 3,068 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 96 shares. 191,149 are held by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt has 811 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 120 shares. Kistler reported 38 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Com Ltd Liability Corp owns 200 shares. Asset has 2,460 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Ltd Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). New York-based Renaissance Tech has invested 0.12% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Kwmg Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 70 shares. Duncker Streett &, Missouri-based fund reported 26 shares.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:MDC) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 insider sales for $19.75 million activity. Shares for $25.00M were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2. Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Gracias Antonio J. also sold $5.84 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, January 16. Straubel Jeffrey B had sold 15,000 shares worth $4.40M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners holds 77,920 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 33,353 shares stake. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated invested in 10,400 shares. 22,262 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 81,000 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) owns 3,432 shares. Minerva Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 5.56% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 14,095 shares. London Com Of Virginia reported 406,105 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 120,690 shares. 366,200 are held by Nordea Investment Management. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc holds 0% or 5,123 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 672,500 shares.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 700.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $7.60 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.50% negative EPS growth.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.