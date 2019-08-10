Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holder 683 Capital Management Decreased Position by $249.84 Million; United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stake Maintained by Vision Capital Management Inc

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 64.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 895,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 500,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.96 million, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $235.01. About 3.90 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 09/05/2018 – Ford says lost truck production will hit 2nd qtr earnings; 15/03/2018 – Tesla’s Make-Or-Break Moment Is Fast Approaching; 09/05/2018 – MORE: NTSB opens an investigation into fatal Tesla crash in Florida; 02/04/2018 – The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board was responding to Tesla’s announcement on Friday that the Tesla Model X involved in the crash had activated its Autopilot system moments before the March 23 mishap; 22/05/2018 – CONSUMER REPORTS PLEASED TESLA IS TAKING BRAKING TEST SERIOUSLY; 28/03/2018 – Tesla shareholder lawsuit against SolarCity deal set to proceed; 02/04/2018 – Tesla’s latest Autopilot crash is just one of many problems it is now dealing with A fatal crash, production problems and now a recall; 14/05/2018 – Musk says ‘thorough reorganization’ underway at Tesla; 14/03/2018 – Tesla Executive Upheaval Tests If Musk Can Lead as Well as Dream; 31/03/2018 – Seems like all of the chatter about this $TSLA X crash is about Autopilot. What about the apparent lack of structural integrity? It looks like the entire front was shorn off by a giant can opener

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Cesarone Nando bought $16,731.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. The insider DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720.

