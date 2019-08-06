Tesla Motors (TSLA) Shareholder Tanaka Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $661,230; Bridgeway Capital Management Stake in Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Has Lifted by $5.14 Million

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 428.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 856,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 108,414 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING APPOINTS TERESA SPARKS INTERIM CFO; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.45; 19/04/2018 – In Theaters This Fall, Brookdale’s Hugely Popular “Celebrate Aging Film Festival”; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND EXITED EQR, BKD, DDR, NMRK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – New South Capital Management Exits Position in Brookdale; 04/04/2018 – Former Brookdale CEO Bill Sheriff to Rejoin Company as Consultant

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $229.27. About 915,801 shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/05/2018 – Tesla Sinks as Musk Rejects Questions After $1 Billion Cash Burn; 07/05/2018 – $TSLA almost back to $300 this morning. Filled the gap from earnings last week; 08/03/2018 – Lynn Doan: Exclusive: Sunrun, which just edged out Tesla as America’s biggest residential #solar installer, is seeking $500 mi; 13/04/2018 – Tesla ships flawed parts from suppliers to a local machine shop for fixes, and they’re piled up outside; 27/03/2018 – RT @Lebeaucarnews: Moody’s downgrades TSLA credit ratings and assigns a negative outlook adding: “Tesla’s ratings reflect the significant s…; 09/05/2018 – NTSB Looks Into Fatal Tesla Crash In Florida — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, TESLA QUICKLY ERASE GAINS OFF THE OPEN; 03/04/2018 – As Tesla Struggles, Its Rivals Make Far More With Less; 02/05/2018 – Tesla’s Musk vows Model 3 production remains on course; 22/05/2018 – Tesla’s Model 3 will have another chance at a good review from Consumer Reports – if it fixes that pesky little braking issue

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Party City Holdco Inc by 50,500 shares to 398,500 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 16,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,024 shares, and cut its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 285 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Regions Fincl has 1,000 shares. Connecticut-based Yakira Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc reported 15,634 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 47,045 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 342,139 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Moreover, Northern Corp has 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). 10,000 are owned by Pinnacle Assoc Ltd. Coliseum Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2.53 million shares for 6.01% of their portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 126,890 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 61,773 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $482,729 activity. BROMLEY MARCUS E had bought 3,490 shares worth $24,915. $4,995 worth of stock was bought by Johnson-Mills Rita on Thursday, February 28. Warren Denise Wilder also bought $32,786 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares. Shares for $52,769 were bought by BAIER LUCINDA M on Tuesday, February 19. BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought $61,214 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) on Monday, June 3. On Tuesday, February 19 WIELANSKY LEE S bought $36,950 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 726 shares. Ww Asset Management holds 0.06% or 4,549 shares. Assetmark invested in 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 1,700 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 4.63 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Holderness Company owns 1,195 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 5,135 were reported by Shelton Mgmt. Axa holds 91,636 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Voya Inv Mgmt Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 3 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Shamrock Asset Lc has 1 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 6,945 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 94,387 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.