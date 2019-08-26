Tesla Motors (TSLA) Shareholder Crosslink Capital Decreased Its Position as Stock Rose; As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, Mirae Asset Global Investments Trimmed Its Stake by $1.03 Million

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 6,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 63,343 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59 million, down from 69,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $158.57. About 2.00M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors (TSLA) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 5,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 25,759 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, down from 30,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $212.89. About 4.12M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 14/05/2018 – Tesla’s Churn Making It Tougher for Musk to `Burn’ Short Sellers; 22/05/2018 – TESLA HAS HIRED SNAP’S VICE PRESIDENT OF MONETIZATION, STUART BOWERS, TO BE CO’S VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING – CHEDDAR, CITING; 03/05/2018 – Musk’s Reticence Called Worrisome by Analyst Tesla’s CEO Shunned; 10/04/2018 – Bay Area 24/7 News: EXCLUSIVE: Widow of deadly Tesla crash victim speaks out; 01/05/2018 – Tesla Feels the Weight of Solar Panels; 26/04/2018 – FOCUS-The auto plants of the future may have a surprisingly human touch; 16/04/2018 – Tesla under-counted worker injuries for a better safety record, report alleges; 12/04/2018 – NTSB SAYS IT REVOKED TESLA’S PARTY STATUS BECAUSE COMPANY VIOLATED AGREEMENT BY RELEASING INVESTIGATIVE INFORMATION; 10/03/2018 – Tesla’s all-electric Semi hauls first load of cargo. Via @Curbed:; 02/04/2018 – The National Transportation Safety Board is ‘unhappy’ about Tesla’s decision to release information on an investigation of a fatal crash involving its Autopilot system

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 74,948 shares to 901,703 shares, valued at $12.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.31 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Ltd reported 0.18% stake. Cookson Peirce holds 3.56% or 252,603 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 0.04% stake. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id, Idaho-based fund reported 3,126 shares. 52,529 are held by South State Corporation. Aull & Monroe Invest Mgmt reported 13,244 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40,120 shares. Martin Com Tn invested in 10,005 shares. Rothschild Investment Il, Illinois-based fund reported 3,611 shares. 2,133 are owned by Shine Investment Advisory. Aldebaran Fincl stated it has 12,971 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Com has 0.07% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,260 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation accumulated 580,072 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,502 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 105,013 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 1.01M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested in 2,143 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 10,531 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Com reported 1,070 shares. Cap Interest owns 52,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 21 shares. Accredited Investors Inc holds 0.06% or 1,028 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 13,024 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Com reported 85 shares. Filament Limited Liability Co, a Washington-based fund reported 3,740 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim has 0.08% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jump Trading Ltd Liability invested in 1,205 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 15,020 are owned by Cibc Asset Incorporated. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 906 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. The insider Musk Elon bought $25.00M. Another trade for 360 shares valued at $79,816 was made by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smart Global Holdings by 60,060 shares to 206,679 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.