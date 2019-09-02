Tesla Motors (TSLA) Holder Tanaka Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Twin Tree Management LP Holding in Newell Brands (Call) (NWL) Has Cut by $6.07 Million

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $225.61. About 9.09M shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – TESLA INC SAYS LAST YEAR, CO REDUCED INJURY RATE BY 25% – BLOG; 16/05/2018 – Tesla Workers Can Now Make Dinner With Vending-Machine Meal Kits; 03/05/2018 – Et tu, Adam Jonas??? $TSLA; 22/05/2018 – Key Tesla Sell Points Thus Far; 31/05/2018 – TESLA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk takes over production for Tesla’s Model 3; 16/05/2018 – As Tesla hits the skids, one market watcher sees a ‘line in the sand’ (via @TradingNation); 27/03/2018 – NTSB SAYS IT IS “UNCLEAR IF AUTOMATED CONTROL SYSTEM WAS ACTIVE AT TIME OF CRASH”; 24/05/2018 – Tesla’s Musk bashes media, proposes credibility check

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (Call) (NWL) by 88.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 404,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 50,200 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, down from 454,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 3.09 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Core Sales Flat to Down Low-Single Digits; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 45% Reduction in Brands, 39% Reduction in Number of Employees; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD ISSUES LETTER TO NEWELL HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Aims to Grow Dividend After 2019 Within Target 30%-35% Payout Ratio Range; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees After-Tax Proceeds of About $2.2B; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 06/04/2018 – Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS: AT NEWELL MARGINS HAVE QUITE A WAY TO GO; 11/04/2018 – Starboard nominates four directors to Newell board; 17/04/2018 – Bill Ackman says Newell made ‘deal with the devil’ in Icahn agreement

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $232.23 million for 7.41 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) (NYSE:XOM) by 292,000 shares to 752,500 shares, valued at $60.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of stock.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

