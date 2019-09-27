Tesla Inc. (TSLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), both competing one another are Auto Manufacturers – Major companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla Inc. 230 -0.57 132.62M -3.81 0.00 NIO Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tesla Inc. and NIO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla Inc. 57,698,499.02% -21.8% -3.4% NIO Inc. 0.00% 0% -131.2%

Liquidity

Tesla Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, NIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. NIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tesla Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tesla Inc. and NIO Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla Inc. 1 2 5 2.63 NIO Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Tesla Inc. has an average price target of $298.11, and a 22.90% upside potential. NIO Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.67 average price target and a 240.31% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that NIO Inc. looks more robust than Tesla Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.4% of Tesla Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.3% of NIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Tesla Inc. shares. Competitively, 52.52% are NIO Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tesla Inc. -8.79% 6.36% 3.25% -21.75% -16.74% -27.4% NIO Inc. -5.45% 33.46% -25.85% -53.49% 0% -45.53%

For the past year Tesla Inc. has stronger performance than NIO Inc.

Summary

Tesla Inc. beats NIO Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. It primarily offers sedans and sport utility vehicles. The company also provides electric vehicle powertrain components and systems to other manufacturers; and services for electric vehicles through its 135 company-owned service centers and Service Plus locations, as well as through Tesla Ranger mobile technicians. It sells its products through a network of company-owned stores and galleries, as well as through Internet. In addition, the company offers energy storage products, such as rechargeable lithium-ion battery systems for use in homes, commercial facilities, and utility sites. Further, the company designs, manufactures, installs, maintains, leases, and sells solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers through a sales organization that include specialized internal call centers, outside sales force, a channel partner network, and a customer referral program, as well as through selected Tesla stores. Additionally, it sells renewable electricity generated by solar energy systems to customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.