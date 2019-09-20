Tesla (Call) (TSLA) Holder Masters Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $66.90 Million; Pioneer Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Marriott Intl New (MAR) as Shares Rose

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 10,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 105,530 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.81 million, down from 116,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $128.45. About 622,376 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 02/04/2018 – Holiday Inn Express and Marriott Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Hotels, According to Temkin Group; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – MARGIN PRESSURE CAUSED TO REDUCE COMMISSION RATES FOR MOST GROUP INTERMEDIARIES IN NORTH AMERICA TO 7% FROM 10%; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 22/03/2018 – Marriott International Hainan Area 24 Hotels go dark for Earth Hour; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marriott International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAR); 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 26/04/2018 – MCR Acquires Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Milwaukee; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (TSLA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.38 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $243.23. About 1.74M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/05/2018 – Amir Efrati: EXCLUSIVE:-Lyft’s “Perseus” project led by ex-Tesla exec may turn co into fleet manager-New shared ri; 23/03/2018 – Tesla Model 3 Production Surges as First Quarter Comes to an End; 19/05/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS VOTE FOR TESLA INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Tesla Expects to Make Some Money Off Elon Musk’s Tunnel Company; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla engineering chief Doug Field takes a break – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – SNAP INC SAYS STUART BOWERS WILL BE LEAVING SNAP ON FRIDAY, MAY 25, TO JOIN TESLA AS A LEADER ON THEIR AUTOPILOT ENGINEERING TEAM; 18/04/2018 – California’s occupational safety agency starts probe on Tesla; 09/04/2018 – National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk discussed the probe into a fatal crash involving a Tesla vehicle that was operating in semi-autonomous Autopilot mode; 05/03/2018 Cadillac’s self-driving system is better than Tesla’s or Volvo’s; 23/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Crash involving Tesla causes traffic on SB Highway 101 in #MountainView

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 12,850 shares to 55,522 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 48,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cedar Fair Lp (NYSE:FUN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 12,303 shares. 1,955 are held by First Personal Fin Serv. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 29,518 shares. 140,842 were accumulated by Windward Cap Mngmt Com Ca. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 10,458 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Aperio Ltd Liability Company reported 224,463 shares. 4,689 were accumulated by Synovus Fincl. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP reported 2,325 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Savant Cap Lc has 1.68% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 84,908 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has 36,851 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 8,880 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Federated Investors Pa reported 2,517 shares. Hm Payson & Communications has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,280 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $491.61M for 21.41 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 1.00 million shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (Call) (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Lc invested in 0.14% or 16,813 shares. Homrich Berg stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). American Century Cos Incorporated reported 0.16% stake. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Mackenzie Finance holds 0% or 6,615 shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Com has 0.81% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 25,550 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 1,974 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 681 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company accumulated 565 shares. Moreover, Apriem Advsrs has 0.24% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 3,451 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 184,254 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 52,943 shares in its portfolio. Lourd, a California-based fund reported 1,051 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0% or 1,255 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. $232,720 worth of stock was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen also bought $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares.