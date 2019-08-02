Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) to pay $0.22 on Aug 22, 2019; 1 Analysts Covering Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM)

Among 3 analysts covering Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bright Horizons Family has $16300 highest and $122 lowest target. $137’s average target is -8.61% below currents $149.91 stock price. Bright Horizons Family had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. See Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) latest ratings:

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) is expected to pay $0.22 on Aug 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:TBNK) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Territorial Bancorp Inc’s current price of $28.75 translates into 0.77% yield. Territorial Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $28.75 lastly. It is up 4.72% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TBNK News: 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 22/04/2018 DJ Territorial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBNK); 26/04/2018 – TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Declares Dividend of 20c; 17/05/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $277.86 million. The firm offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 12.84 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Territorial Bancorp Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 4.38 million shares or 1.77% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 123,263 are owned by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 438,830 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 16,908 shares. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). 665 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs. 1,125 are held by Legal And General Group Public Limited Com. Ameriprise Finance invested in 0% or 16,250 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 6,158 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 2,383 shares. Maltese Cap Llc reported 194,407 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 7,473 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Llc reported 58,084 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 39,459 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 100 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $407,544 activity. Shares for $101,207 were sold by Ikeda Howard Y. Murakami David S also sold $102,048 worth of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) on Thursday, February 14. 7,474 Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) shares with value of $204,289 were sold by Kitagawa Allan S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has 0.03% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 5,477 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv holds 0% or 28,364 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 418,689 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has 55,263 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 1,700 shares. Chilton Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 4,865 shares in its portfolio. Brinker owns 16,305 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 38,306 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.03% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) or 443,642 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 1.73M shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.11% or 5,250 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Da Davidson Communications reported 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Legal & General Public Ltd Company owns 35,941 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides child care, early education, and other services for employers and families. The company has market cap of $8.71 billion. It operates through Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services divisions. It has a 54.49 P/E ratio. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $149.91. About 445,771 shares traded or 103.49% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500.