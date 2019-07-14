Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Share Value Rose While Foundry Partners Cut Holding; 58 Com (WUBA) Position Held by Md Sass Investors Services Inc

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 6,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 317,916 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88 million, up from 311,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 600,653 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 26,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,570 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, down from 147,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Territorial Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.9. About 9,057 shares traded. Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) has declined 4.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TBNK News: 26/04/2018 – TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 22/04/2018 DJ Territorial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBNK); 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Declares Dividend of 20c; 17/05/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Analysts await Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 7.55% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.53 per share. TBNK’s profit will be $4.72M for 15.26 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Territorial Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold TBNK shares while 17 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 4.38 million shares or 1.77% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% or 438,830 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). 65,000 are owned by Stifel Fincl. Sei reported 15,444 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% or 16,908 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,629 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 1,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salzhauer Michael reported 0.37% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Maltese Capital Mgmt holds 0.4% or 194,407 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). California-based Brandes Investment Partners Lp has invested 0.01% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Seizert Cap Limited Com holds 0.01% or 8,460 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Us Retail Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 116 shares.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cno Financial Group Inc by 123,337 shares to 645,795 shares, valued at $10.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) by 18,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacfic Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $407,544 activity. Murakami David S also sold $102,048 worth of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) on Thursday, February 14. $204,289 worth of stock was sold by Kitagawa Allan S on Thursday, February 14.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 20,086 shares to 197,769 shares, valued at $19.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,149 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).