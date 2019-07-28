Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) are two firms in the Regional – Pacific Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp Inc. 28 4.24 N/A 2.22 12.79 Western Alliance Bancorporation 45 5.13 N/A 4.33 10.31

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Western Alliance Bancorporation. Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Territorial Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Territorial Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Alliance Bancorporation 0.00% 17.8% 2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.43 shows that Territorial Bancorp Inc. is 57.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Western Alliance Bancorporation’s 57.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 1 3.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation on the other hand boasts of a $59 average price target and a 18.71% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Western Alliance Bancorporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.8% and 87.9%. Insiders owned roughly 5.2% of Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Western Alliance Bancorporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Territorial Bancorp Inc. -0.98% 0.5% 2.31% 3.55% -4.85% 9.2% Western Alliance Bancorporation -4.98% 1.38% -1.91% -7.93% -27.35% 13.17%

For the past year Territorial Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Western Alliance Bancorporation

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Territorial Bancorp Inc.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp Inc. offers its products and services through approximately 28 full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.