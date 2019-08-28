Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

As Regional – Pacific Banks companies, Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp Inc. 28 4.01 N/A 2.23 12.92 Westamerica Bancorporation 62 7.88 N/A 2.80 22.88

Table 1 highlights Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Westamerica Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Westamerica Bancorporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Territorial Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 0.9% Westamerica Bancorporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.55 beta indicates that Territorial Bancorp Inc. is 45.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Westamerica Bancorporation’s 5.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Westamerica Bancorporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.4% and 91.7%. 5.6% are Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.03% are Westamerica Bancorporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Territorial Bancorp Inc. -0.73% -5.45% 0.58% 4.22% -4.72% 11.03% Westamerica Bancorporation 1.54% 1.7% 1.02% 2.63% 6.82% 15.12%

For the past year Territorial Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Westamerica Bancorporation

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Westamerica Bancorporation beats Territorial Bancorp Inc.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp Inc. offers its products and services through approximately 28 full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans. The company operates through 85 branch offices in 21 counties. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.