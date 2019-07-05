Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Both Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp Inc. 28 4.46 N/A 2.22 12.79 Summit State Bank 12 2.91 N/A 0.96 11.98

Table 1 demonstrates Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Summit State Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Summit State Bank is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Territorial Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Summit State Bank.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Summit State Bank.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Summit State Bank 0.00% 8.6% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Territorial Bancorp Inc. is 57.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.43 beta. Summit State Bank on the other hand, has 0.39 beta which makes it 61.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.8% of Territorial Bancorp Inc. shares and 14.7% of Summit State Bank shares. Insiders held roughly 5.2% of Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 15.8% of Summit State Bank shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Territorial Bancorp Inc. -0.98% 0.5% 2.31% 3.55% -4.85% 9.2% Summit State Bank 2.22% -1.03% -6.58% -17.19% -15.13% -2.29%

For the past year Territorial Bancorp Inc. has 9.2% stronger performance while Summit State Bank has -2.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Summit State Bank.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp Inc. offers its products and services through approximately 28 full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.