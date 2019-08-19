Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Pacific Banks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp Inc. 28 4.17 N/A 2.23 12.92 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 8 3.35 N/A 1.13 6.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has lower revenue and earnings than Territorial Bancorp Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 0.9% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0.00% 20.3% 2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.55 beta means Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 45.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has beta of 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s potential upside is 17.19% and its average price target is $9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.4% of Territorial Bancorp Inc. shares and 68.1% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares. Insiders owned 5.6% of Territorial Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Territorial Bancorp Inc. -0.73% -5.45% 0.58% 4.22% -4.72% 11.03% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp -5.62% -7.1% -1.03% -3.86% -20.82% 7.97%

For the past year Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp Inc. offers its products and services through approximately 28 full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.