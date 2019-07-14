Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) EPS Estimated At $0.49; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave & Busters Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. See Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank 42.0000

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey New Target: $64.0000 47.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $59 New Target: $60 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $62 New Target: $66 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $61 Maintain

Analysts expect Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) to report $0.49 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.55% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. TBNK’s profit would be $4.72 million giving it 15.26 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s analysts see -30.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.9. About 9,057 shares traded. Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) has declined 4.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TBNK News: 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 26/04/2018 – TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend; 22/04/2018 DJ Territorial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBNK); 17/05/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Declares Dividend of 20c

More notable recent Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TBNK) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Territorial Bancorp Inc. Adopts Repurchase Program Nasdaq:TBNK – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Territorial Bancorp Inc. Completes Eighth Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $288.30 million. The firm offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 13.47 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Territorial Bancorp Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 4.38 million shares or 1.77% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 39,459 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.13% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 11,913 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 16,908 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 16,250 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 438,830 are owned by Blackrock. Us Bank & Trust De owns 11,700 shares. Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Com reported 8,460 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.01% or 50,265 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 1,750 shares. Pnc Gp Inc has 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street stated it has 206,590 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 107 shares. New York-based Maltese Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.4% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $407,544 activity. Shares for $204,289 were sold by Kitagawa Allan S. $101,207 worth of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) was sold by Ikeda Howard Y. 3,735 shares were sold by Murakami David S, worth $102,048.

The stock increased 2.44% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 1.39 million shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY)

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Caterpillar Stock Is a Growth Play and (Maybe) an Income Play – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trump Drops Drug Rebate Proposal: What’s Next and What Stocks to Play – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Commerce New York holds 38,002 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.03% stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 49,046 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Co invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Gam Holdg Ag reported 7,128 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,081 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Bancorp Of Omaha holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 15,045 shares. California-based Ami Asset Management has invested 0.79% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). First Interstate Savings Bank reported 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Landscape Mgmt Ltd Com reported 54,872 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 65,045 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 31,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The Company’s venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. It has a 13.73 P/E ratio. The firm operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name.