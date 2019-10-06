Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) EPS Estimated At $0.48; Digimarc (DMRC)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

Analysts expect Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. TBNK’s profit would be $4.64M giving it 14.75 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 5,006 shares traded. Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) has declined 4.72% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TBNK News: 17/05/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 26/04/2018 – TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 DJ Territorial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBNK); 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Declares Dividend of 20c

Digimarc Corp (DMRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 38 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 29 sold and reduced equity positions in Digimarc Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 6.40 million shares, up from 6.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Digimarc Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 24 Increased: 21 New Position: 17.

More notable recent Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Territorial Bancorp Inc. Adopts Repurchase Program Nasdaq:TBNK – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TBNK) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.78, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Territorial Bancorp Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 4.82% more from 4.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maltese Cap Llc holds 197,300 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 63,087 shares. 4,152 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Morgan Stanley owns 1,102 shares. Cubic Asset Lc invested in 37,115 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 657,700 shares. Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 5,184 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 49,577 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested 0% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Strs Ohio reported 1,000 shares. Brandywine Glob Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 665 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc invested in 16,250 shares or 0% of the stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $273.71 million. The firm offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 12.65 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $463.36 million. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices.

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 82,441 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) has risen 50.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30

More notable recent Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Will Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) Come Back To Market? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northland out bullish on Digimarc – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “New Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Manufacturers Mislabel Products Annually – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DMRC, DXC, ENPH and EVH among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. holds 13.25% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation for 257,611 shares. Hood River Capital Management Llc owns 530,031 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Capital Management has 0.09% invested in the company for 5,035 shares. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Management Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Rmb Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 83,274 shares.