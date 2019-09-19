Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) and Civista Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Civista Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Pacific Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp Inc. 28 4.18 N/A 2.23 12.92 Civista Bancshares Inc. 22 3.44 N/A 0.95 23.44

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Civista Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Territorial Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Territorial Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Civista Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 0.9% Civista Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.55 beta indicates that Territorial Bancorp Inc. is 45.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Civista Bancshares Inc.’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Civista Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.4% and 54.3% respectively. 5.6% are Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Civista Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Territorial Bancorp Inc. -0.73% -5.45% 0.58% 4.22% -4.72% 11.03% Civista Bancshares Inc. 0.5% 0.05% 1.14% 16.87% -8.73% 27.27%

For the past year Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Civista Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp Inc. beats Civista Bancshares Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp Inc. offers its products and services through approximately 28 full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust and third party insurance services. It has branches in Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Castalia, Port Clinton, New Washington, Shelby, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, Dayton, and Quincy communities of Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.