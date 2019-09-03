Terril Brothers Upped Its First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Position; TC Pipelines LP (TCP) Has 1.56 Sentiment

Terril Brothers Inc increased First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) stake by 312.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Terril Brothers Inc acquired 25,000 shares as First Finl Bankshares (FFIN)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Terril Brothers Inc holds 33,000 shares with $1.91M value, up from 8,000 last quarter. First Finl Bankshares now has $4.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 174,797 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

TC Pipelines LP (TCP) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 53 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 34 sold and trimmed equity positions in TC Pipelines LP. The hedge funds in our database now have: 42.62 million shares, up from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding TC Pipelines LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 19 Increased: 31 New Position: 22.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $547,203 activity. $13,438 worth of stock was bought by DUESER F SCOTT on Tuesday, April 30. TROTTER JOHNNY also bought $302,450 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Thursday, March 14. On Friday, May 31 Thaxton Kirk W bought $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 165 shares. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought $7,816. Denny Michael B. bought 670 shares worth $19,939.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Terril Brothers Inc decreased Clearbridge Energy Mlp Opp F (EMO) stake by 53,166 shares to 973,555 valued at $9.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 10,006 shares and now owns 221,186 shares. Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) was reduced too.

Argyll Research Llc holds 14.88% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP for 1.63 million shares. Energy Income Partners Llc owns 7.57 million shares or 4.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weybosset Research & Management Llc has 1.82% invested in the company for 82,681 shares. The Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason Inc has invested 1.37% in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 5.11 million shares.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. The firm has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates.

Analysts await TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. TCP’s profit will be $46.11M for 15.54 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by TC PipeLines, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

