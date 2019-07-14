Terril Brothers Raised Its Stake in Citigroup (C) as Stock Rose; General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Old National Bancorp Boosted Its Position by $1.02 Million

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 22,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 326,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, up from 304,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.36M shares traded or 16.47% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV. $3.42B, EST. $3.70B; 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Citi heat; 22/03/2018 – Citi seeks to restrict gun sales by its retail clients; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 05/04/2018 – CITI UPGRADES UK EQUITIES TO “OVERWEIGHT” CITING “RECENT UNDERPERFORMANCE AND CHEAP VALUATIONS”; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 28.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 6,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,048 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 20,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $185.84. About 827,482 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS G500 DELIVERIES ON TRACK FOR THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Gulfstream To Expand In Savannah; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS TAX REFORM HELPING GULFSTREAM DEMAND; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QTR; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 6,406 shares to 146,649 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Opp F (EMO) by 53,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 973,555 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 5,650 shares to 4,583 shares, valued at $334,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 26,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,139 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).