Terril Brothers Lowered Its Woodward (WWD) Holding as Valuation Rose; Highfields Capital Management LP Holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 22,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 68,974 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, down from 91,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $107.85. About 193,987 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 07/05/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 10/04/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Announces Its Participation in SelectUSA to Facilitate Immigration and Job Growth; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 EPS $3-EPS $3.20; 16/04/2018 – D.C. Law Group HAYMAN-WOODWARD Participates in SelectUSA Conference to Foster Job Growth and Immigration in the United States; 12/03/2018 Paul Woodward Joins Balluun’s Advisory Board; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 Sales $2.2B; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.2 BLN

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 464,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.92 million, down from 7.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 2.21M shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders an; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO FOCUS ON EXPANDING SKY OPS OUTSIDE MEXICO: ANGOITIA; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA HAS REDUCED HEADCOUNT IN FINANCE, ADMIN UNITS BY 10%; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q REV. MXN22.81B, EST. MXN23.22B; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers — TV; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $313.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 31,300 shares to 64,300 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.33 million for 20.90 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

