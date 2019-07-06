Terril Brothers Lowered Holding in Biogen (BIIB) by $627,996; Amgen (Call) (AMGN) Shareholder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Trimmed Holding by $16.13 Billion

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (AMGN) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 849 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,176 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.34B, down from 2,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 2.23M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 2,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,251 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, down from 54,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $234.25. About 1.26 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Bancorp Inc/Md by 1,337 shares to 1,521 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Cash Financial Services Inc by 12,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Bank Na reported 13,851 shares. 357 are owned by Stevens First Principles Advsr. Ledyard Bank invested in 0.87% or 34,675 shares. 96,522 are held by Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company. Rowland & Company Counsel Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cornercap Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 34,092 shares. Madison Investment holds 0.17% or 47,606 shares in its portfolio. Loudon Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 16,015 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. First Amer National Bank & Trust has 0.52% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cibc Ww Mkts Corp owns 148,958 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 5,458 were accumulated by Cap City Tru Comm Fl. Plancorp Llc accumulated 9,490 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited reported 2,699 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.17 billion for 12.95 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Co holds 1,336 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Peoples Financial Corp owns 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 10 shares. Paloma Ptnrs reported 35,088 shares. Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,075 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated holds 0.17% or 790,613 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 330,715 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Mngmt holds 0.08% or 8,885 shares. Fairfield Bush & holds 0.55% or 7,000 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested 0.13% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Principal Financial Group owns 345,999 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Montrusco Bolton Invs holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 63,484 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 72,964 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 EPS, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 7.84 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.