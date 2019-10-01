Terril Brothers Lowered Ally Finl (ALLY) Holding By $533,250; RUBIS ORDINARY SHARES (RUBSF) Sellers Decreased By 0.14% Their Shorts

RUBIS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) had a decrease of 0.14% in short interest. RUBSF’s SI was 71,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.14% from 71,800 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 359 days are for RUBIS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RUBSF)’s short sellers to cover RUBSF’s short positions. It closed at $57.52 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Terril Brothers Inc decreased Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) stake by 6.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Terril Brothers Inc sold 17,775 shares as Ally Finl Inc (ALLY)’s stock rose 10.70%. The Terril Brothers Inc holds 271,125 shares with $8.40 million value, down from 288,900 last quarter. Ally Finl Inc now has $12.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $32.35. About 1.92 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.73 million for 8.34 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ally Financial has $4400 highest and $32 lowest target. $37.80’s average target is 16.85% above currents $32.35 stock price. Ally Financial had 6 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, September 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Nomura. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 9 by Stephens.

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, the Caribbean, and Africa. The company has market cap of $5.83 billion. The firm operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agrifood products; and distributes liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum products, such as butane, propane, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, fuel oil, etc. It has a 18.43 P/E ratio. It also provides infrastructure, transportation, supply, and services for supporting the development of downstream distribution and marketing business.