Terril Brothers Lifted Its Position in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by $939,000 as Stock Rose; Lear (LEA) Holder Pitcairn Company Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Declined

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 94.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 31,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 349,050 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 53.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 2,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 2,474 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $344,000, down from 5,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 202,831 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Lc invested in 0.01% or 67,344 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,703 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bank has 1,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 200,336 shares. Pnc has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 192,435 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp owns 145,250 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Moreover, Loomis Sayles & LP has 0.02% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 315,680 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd accumulated 23,950 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Creative Planning has 18,701 shares. First Republic Mngmt has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Frontier Mngmt owns 19,278 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.1% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Point72 Asset LP has 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $244,753 activity. 128 shares valued at $7,816 were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $19,939 were bought by Denny Michael B. on Monday, June 17. $184,830 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by TROTTER JOHNNY on Tuesday, April 30. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider DUESER F SCOTT bought $13,438.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.06 million for 8.45 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

