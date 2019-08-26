Terril Brothers Lifted Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $1.39 Million; Stock Rose; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Raised Its Stake

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 22,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 326,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, up from 304,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 18.00M shares traded or 31.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 09/05/2018 – Aptiv at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 25/04/2018 – Fortescue Target Price Cut 2.4% to A$4/Share by Citi; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 10Y FIXED MS +80 AREA; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Book Value $71.67/Share

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 5,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 103,469 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.88M, up from 98,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.91 million shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 67,665 shares to 84,155 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 4,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,872 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 17.31 million shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 97,872 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 175,504 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 36,336 are owned by Rampart Investment Management Llc. Profund Advsr Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 59,585 shares. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated invested in 0.39% or 12,702 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt has 0.44% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sageworth Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,827 shares. Moreover, Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Limited has 3.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 151,999 are owned by Greenleaf Trust. California-based Pacific Investment Management has invested 1.24% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Park Natl Corporation Oh has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cordasco Financial Ntwk, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 116 shares.

