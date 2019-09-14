Terril Brothers Increased Coherent (COHR) Position by $327,760; Alps Advisors Boosted Its Holding in Leggett & Platt (LEG) by $3.87 Million

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt (LEG) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 101,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 948,222 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.38 million, up from 846,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 956,158 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 2,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 161,019 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.96 million, up from 158,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $165.84. About 218,521 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – ORNL Review: Electrical Control of Coherent Excitonic States for Electric and Electro-Optic Devices; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 09/04/2018 – New Quantum Coherent Device Developed at NPL Set to Support Robust Standards for the Measurement of Electrical Current; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold COHR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 24.24 million shares or 0.67% more from 24.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 14,747 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.72% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). 7 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards &. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 24,159 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Paradice Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 3,583 shares. Qci Asset Inc New York invested in 500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) or 3,134 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Lpl Fin Ltd Llc owns 4,802 shares. Amalgamated State Bank owns 5,034 shares. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 1,741 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Alphaone Inv Service Ltd Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,754 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 586,188 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0% or 7 shares.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 368,100 shares to 47,100 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Pa (NYSE:EQM) by 635,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.24M shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication stated it has 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Td Asset has 0.02% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 284,330 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 10,027 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Speece Thorson Cap Grp Incorporated Inc owns 370,845 shares. Oxbow Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 33,328 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 6,113 shares. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Parkside Savings Bank And invested in 0% or 143 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Inc has 129,654 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 22,994 shares. Moreover, Regal Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Proshare Advisors Llc invested in 1.97M shares. Moors & Cabot has 0.05% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 10,450 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs accumulated 4,442 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 61,651 shares.