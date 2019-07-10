Terril Brothers Has Upped Stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by $1.43 Million as Share Value Declined; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Continues to Hold Position in Icici Bk LTD (IBN)

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 312.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 171,775 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 16.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 4.76 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/04/2018 – Republic: Second I-T Notice Issued To Deepak Kochhar, Husband Of ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar; 12/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK SAYS HAS PROVIDED CLARIFICATIONS TO SEBI WITH REGARD TO MEDIA REPORTS; 30/04/2018 – GARG: INDIA PROBE AGENCIES GETTING INTO BOTTOM OF ICICI ISSUE; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE, WHATEVER MAY BE HIS OR HER POSITION, HAS THE ABILITY TO INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISION AT THE BANK; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING-OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INCOME 10.2B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 86.56 BLN RUPEES VS 75.26 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – ICICI: SEBI NOTICE ISSUED AFTER INITIAL RESPONSES ON QUERIES; 13/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI Securities may launch IPO in next 10-15 days; 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s SEBI Initiates Probe Into Alleged Corporate Governance Breaches At ICICI Bank – ET Now Citing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.25% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Aperio Lc holds 0.01% or 23,071 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.02% or 1.07M shares. 10,333 were reported by D E Shaw &. Prudential invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd owns 1,645 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 14,445 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 1.21 million shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,227 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital owns 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 16,073 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 11,290 shares. First Republic Invest Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Moody Bank Division holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 80 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 1.15 million shares. Lord Abbett Limited invested in 35,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $556,631 activity. $9,428 worth of stock was bought by Edwards Murray Hamilton on Tuesday, February 12. Thaxton Kirk W also bought $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares. Another trade for 670 shares valued at $19,939 was bought by Denny Michael B.. The insider TROTTER JOHNNY bought 5,000 shares worth $302,450. The insider DUESER F SCOTT bought 218 shares worth $13,438.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,600 shares to 39,720 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Incom (FAX) by 223,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).