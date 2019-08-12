Terril Brothers Has Upped Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $1.39 Million as Share Value Rose; Invesco LTD Has Upped Position in Target (TGT) as Market Valuation Rose

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 1320847.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 5.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 5.28 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.08M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $81.74. About 1.50M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 22,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 326,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34M, up from 304,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $64.36. About 4.08M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 05/03/2018 – Democrats ask Kushner cos, White House for loan-related documents; 05/04/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank appoints Thomas Steffen as senior private banker; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLD HIRES CITIGROUP TO MANAGE EU500M BOND SALE

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gannett Co Inc by 336,061 shares to 947,599 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 13,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,800 shares, and cut its stake in Investors Real Estate Tr.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 24,300 shares to 288,900 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Incom (FAX) by 223,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.42M shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt reported 0.42% stake. Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri has invested 0.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Adirondack owns 472 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Park Avenue Lc accumulated 0.02% or 6,439 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 0.51% stake. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 56,930 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk owns 494,518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust holds 0.29% or 902,570 shares. Daiwa Secs reported 201,721 shares stake. Primecap Mngmt Ca accumulated 5.90M shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 10,070 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 9.91M shares. Old National National Bank In holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 34,706 shares. Montgomery Investment Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 5,442 shares. American Research & invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

