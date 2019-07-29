Terril Brothers Has Raised Its First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Holding by $1.43 Million; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Blume Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 312.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 271,609 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 16.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.42% the S&P500.

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 7737.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 47,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.76. About 7.87M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY ICG REVENUES OF $9.8 BLN INCREASED 6%; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.1 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Gerspach Discusses Earnings With Media: TOPLive; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP TO ISSUE PRIVATE LABEL CARD FOR LL BEAN THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM

Since February 12, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $556,631 activity. Shares for $19,939 were bought by Denny Michael B. on Monday, June 17. DUESER F SCOTT bought $13,438 worth of stock. $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by Thaxton Kirk W on Friday, May 31. Edwards Murray Hamilton also bought $9,428 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Tuesday, February 12. 3,000 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares with value of $184,830 were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21,890 shares to 470,599 shares, valued at $22.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 6,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,649 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 5,301 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Cap has 4,031 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 51,200 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 98,700 shares in its portfolio. Automobile Association reported 10,240 shares. Regions Fincl owns 613 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Eulav Asset owns 103,248 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP has 11,921 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Piedmont Inv Advsr stated it has 3,786 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Prudential Finance Incorporated has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Frontier Invest Management reported 0.03% stake. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested 0.11% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,947 shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP) by 11,750 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $98,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 13,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,529 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Company owns 112,435 shares. Arga Management LP holds 68,885 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.34% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.09 million shares. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.31% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 435,456 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares Tru invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mount Vernon Assocs Md holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 21,417 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Co accumulated 14,599 shares. Birmingham Capital Management Co Incorporated Al reported 14,402 shares. First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Ser reported 1.62% stake. Moreover, Altfest L J Com has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shine Investment Advisory Service reported 1,989 shares. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs owns 4,312 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 70,603 shares. Logan Capital reported 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 8,700 shares.

