Terril Brothers Has Raised Its Citigroup (C) Stake; Provident Trust Co Boosted Its Visa (V) Holding by $2.95 Million

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 22,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 326,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, up from 304,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 14.47 million shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO; 19/03/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Drop 7.7% This Year, Citi Leads; 27/04/2018 – Citi Community Development and Grounded Solutions Network Announce the Creation of the National Community Land Trust; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS; 27/04/2018 – CITIGROUP FILES $100M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/05/2018 – CITI, SEARS EXTEND CO-BRAND & PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Bulgaria’s BEH picks Citi as global coordinator for bond issue; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SEEING GOOD CREDIT PERFORMANCE AROUND THE WORLD, SAYS CFO

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 18,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.45M, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $409.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $180.27. About 4.84 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.