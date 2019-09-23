Terril Brothers Has Lowered By $2.51 Million Its Woodward (WWD) Stake; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Among 4 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.60’s average target is 5.46% above currents $140.9 stock price. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight”. Buckingham Research maintained Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America initiated Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on Friday, June 21 with “Sell” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. See Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) latest ratings:

Terril Brothers Inc decreased Woodward Inc (WWD) stake by 24.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Terril Brothers Inc sold 22,205 shares as Woodward Inc (WWD)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Terril Brothers Inc holds 68,974 shares with $7.81M value, down from 91,179 last quarter. Woodward Inc now has $6.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $108.28. About 58,500 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q Adj EPS 82c; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange Deal Expected to Close by End 2Q 2018, Subject to German Antitrust Authorities’ Clearance; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 Sales $2.2B; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 EPS $3-EPS $3.20; 16/04/2018 – D.C. Law Group HAYMAN-WOODWARD Participates in SelectUSA Conference to Foster Job Growth and Immigration in the United States; 24/04/2018 – Terry Woodward to lead Healthcare Private Equity Association (HCPEA); 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $140.9. About 145,769 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. provides tools and storage, commercial electronic security, and engineered fastening systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.38 billion. The Company’s Tools & Storage segment provides corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staples, and anchors; lawn and garden products comprising trimmers, mowers, edgers, and related accessories; home products, such as vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; power tool accessories that include drill and router bits, abrasives, and saw blades; measuring, leveling, and layout tools; planes, hammers, demolition tools, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; and storage products, such as tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage products. It has a 31.74 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Security segment offers alarm monitoring, video surveillance, fire alarm monitoring, systems integration, and system maintenance services; markets asset tracking, infant protection, pediatric protection, patient protection, wander management, fall management, and emergency call products; sells automatic doors, commercial hardware, locking mechanisms, electronic keyless entry systems, keying systems, and tubular and mortise door locksets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Inv Tech reported 2,300 shares stake. The Illinois-based Cibc State Bank Usa has invested 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Kennedy Management has invested 0.08% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Hilton Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 200 shares. 597,293 were reported by Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Co. California-based Phocas Fin has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Cornerstone reported 619 shares. Mufg Americas reported 4,800 shares. State Street has 7.17 million shares. Camarda Fincl reported 0% stake. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 1.23M shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated reported 1,248 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj And accumulated 0.06% or 120,269 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 2 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Com Inc reported 10,889 shares.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.32M for 20.98 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.