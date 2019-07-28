Terril Brothers Has Lowered Biogen (BIIB) Position by $627,996 as Stock Declined; As Anheuser (BUD) Shares Rose, Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Upped Its Stake

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 74.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 21,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,384 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 28,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $100.49. About 2.46M shares traded or 60.39% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 2,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,251 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, down from 54,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94B market cap company. It closed at $238.21 lastly. It is down 18.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt Etf (FLRN) by 29,845 shares to 11,040 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 34,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,840 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 22,394 shares to 326,953 shares, valued at $20.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.