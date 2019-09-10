Terril Brothers Has Increased Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake; First Washington Decreased By $1.25 Million Its At&T (T) Position

Terril Brothers Inc increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 45.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Terril Brothers Inc acquired 112,010 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Terril Brothers Inc holds 358,675 shares with $18.53 million value, up from 246,665 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $37.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 73,597 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue rises 9.5 pct; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member; 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs; 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED; 07/03/2018 – Delta gets boost from Air Berlin collapse in Germany

First Washington Corp decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 38.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Washington Corp analyzed 40,310 shares as At&T Inc (T)'s stock rose 10.59%. The First Washington Corp holds 64,760 shares with $2.03M value, down from 105,070 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $263.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 1.75 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT\u0026T has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is -3.02% below currents $37.12 stock price. AT\u0026T had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.68B for 9.87 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.71’s average target is 21.96% above currents $57.98 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Raymond James. Buckingham Research maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $85 target.