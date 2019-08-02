Terril Brothers Has Cut Celgene (CELG) Stake by $338,400; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Paragon Capital Management LTD Upped Holding

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 39,720 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, down from 43,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $93.1. About 1.34M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporatio; 07/03/2018 – Celgene (CELG) Gains on Activist Chatter; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 22/04/2018 – DJ Celgene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELG); 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 04/05/2018 – Celgene’s quarterly profit dips 9 percent; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.77. About 11.78M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 25,000 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 22,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.16% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hartford Management has 76,722 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd accumulated 0.2% or 1.37M shares. 9,730 are held by North Corp. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has 0.35% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 62 shares. 2,960 were reported by Sandy Spring Bankshares. Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Intersect Cap Llc has 2,777 shares. Bokf Na holds 38,794 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fairfax Hldgs Can reported 0.06% stake. Fort LP stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 461,510 were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers Lc. Zweig holds 2.93% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 279,000 shares. Clean Yield owns 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,477 are held by Rench Wealth. Oarsman Cap has invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inr Advisory Serv Ltd Liability holds 0% or 71 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc holds 460,902 shares. 926,073 are held by Bristol John W Inc New York. Mariner Ltd Llc reported 887,985 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 54,844 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Edge Wealth Lc has invested 4.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 389 shares. Prospector Prns Limited Com holds 2.85% or 159,150 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 1.06% or 518,435 shares. Skba Ltd Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Griffin Asset Mngmt owns 113,051 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Chickasaw Mgmt Ltd owns 19,090 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.50 million shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

