Terril Brothers Decreased By $338,400 Its Celgene (CELG) Holding; Polygon Management LTD Has Boosted Dht Holdings (DHT) Holding By $424,000

Polygon Management Ltd increased Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) stake by 9.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polygon Management Ltd acquired 106,000 shares as Dht Holdings Inc (DHT)’s stock rose 44.96%. The Polygon Management Ltd holds 1.26 million shares with $5.60M value, up from 1.15M last quarter. Dht Holdings Inc now has $800.88M valuation. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 1.11 million shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 54.45% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING

Terril Brothers Inc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 8.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Terril Brothers Inc sold 3,600 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Terril Brothers Inc holds 39,720 shares with $3.75M value, down from 43,320 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $65.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.99. About 2.76M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/05/2018 – Nohla Therapeutics Announces Closing of $45 Million Series B Financing; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI); 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene had 17 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 28. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Jefferies downgraded the shares of CELG in report on Friday, February 1 to “Hold” rating. Mizuho maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Monday, June 24. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $103 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 12.

Terril Brothers Inc increased Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) stake by 11,759 shares to 158,609 valued at $22.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 18,600 shares and now owns 23,942 shares. First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was raised too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity. LOUGHLIN JAMES J had sold 23,466 shares worth $2.05M on Thursday, February 7.

