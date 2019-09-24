Terril Brothers Cut Its Woodward (WWD) Stake by $2.51 Million; Valuation Rose; Interocean Capital Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $2.60 Million

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 22,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 68,974 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, down from 91,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $109.31. About 171,197 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – L’ORANGE, WHICH WILL BE RENAMED WOODWARD L’ORANGE, WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO WOODWARD’S INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 09/04/2018 – Woodward to Acquire L’Orange for Enterprise Value of $859M; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 80C; 12/03/2018 Paul Woodward Joins Balluun’s Advisory Board; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.20

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 38,001 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.83 million, down from 45,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $377.03. About 3.01 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIR SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS; 01/05/2018 – Qantas Orders Six More Boeing Dreamliners for International Fleet; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER’S CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 09/05/2018 – Boeing eyes hefty loss over Iran sanctions; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.33M for 21.18 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $313.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 408,165 shares to 511,920 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.45 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.