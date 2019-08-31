Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Shareholder Resolution Capital LTD Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Brooks Automation Com (BRKS) Holder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Lifted Its Holding by $331,789

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 68,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.81 million, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 218,231 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc Com (BRKS) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 11,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 25,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 14,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 390,661 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF A CANADIAN BIOREPOSITORY; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q REV. $207M, EST. $199.5M; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 11,852 shares. Fmr Ltd Com stated it has 1.40 million shares. Tompkins Finance Corporation reported 1,350 shares. Comerica Bancshares stated it has 70,875 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 28,385 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 8,252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 0.38% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 430,455 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Colony Group Limited Liability Corp owns 7,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Starr Int Inc owns 6,856 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 49,276 shares. State Street reported 1.95M shares. 10.16 million are owned by Blackrock.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,167 shares to 14,828 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,747 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 278,311 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $76.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 17,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Company accumulated 14,356 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc holds 41,308 shares. Principal Financial holds 0.07% or 1.70M shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) or 57 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 292,789 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 229 shares. Qs Llc invested in 0% or 2,100 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) owns 1,206 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utd Ser Automobile Association accumulated 9,534 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 8,611 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 3,715 shares. The United Kingdom-based Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.15% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO).