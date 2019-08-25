Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Share Value Rose While Apg Asset Management Us Cut Position by $24.55 Million; Jd Capital Management Has Upped General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Stake by $1.46 Million; Share Price Rose

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98M shares traded or 93.40% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE, CREATING GLOBAL LEADER FOR RAIL EQUIPMENT, SERVICES AND SOFTWARE; 10/04/2018 – Uganda signs agreement with investors to build oil refinery; 25/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies, Shoes; 12/03/2018 – GE’s Asset Sales Appear to Advance but Hurdles Remain; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 22/05/2018 – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business: Reuters, citing; 27/03/2018 – ENERGA TO BACK GE-ALSTOM BID FOR OSTROLEKA POWER PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids, sources say [21:50 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 27.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 584,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.47M, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 280,437 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 5.73M shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 41,308 shares. Fmr Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 306,454 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 72,313 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 101 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Lc owns 19,302 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Us Financial Bank De has 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Granite Invest Partners Ltd Com stated it has 402,551 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank stated it has 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Qs Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 23,895 shares. Jane Street Gp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 4,844 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 495,553 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $43.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 2.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. $279,036 worth of stock was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,523 are owned by Schnieders Management Limited Liability. Kamunting Street Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Blackrock stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). J Goldman Co Lp, New York-based fund reported 14,402 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 220,916 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Lc holds 0.04% or 15,658 shares. The Connecticut-based Essex Finance Serv has invested 1.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bsw Wealth Prns invested in 0.13% or 33,017 shares. First Personal Fin holds 0.02% or 6,368 shares. Concorde Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Berkshire Asset Management Limited Co Pa holds 85,008 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Group has 13.76M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Capital Guardian invested 0.33% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). American Natl Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 0.38% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).