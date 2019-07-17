Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Position Held by Wells Fargo & Company; Brown (BF.B) Share Price Were Volatile While Champlain Investment Partners Lifted Its Holding

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 44.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 637,265 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.44M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 583,593 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – PAUL VARGA TO RETIRE; LAWSON WHITING NAMED INCOMING CEO AS OF JANUARY 1, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BROWN-FORMAN SEES FY 2018 SPLIT-ADJUSTED SHR (NOT ADJ SHR) $1.43 TO $1.48; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sales Beat Expectations As American Whiskey Continues Rapid Growth — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 M Debt Offering

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 32,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 449,383 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89M, up from 416,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.62. About 189,502 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 19.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc. by 16,875 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $170.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) by 65,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Penumbra Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 606,662 shares. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America reported 0.21% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0% or 14,198 shares. Granite Inv Limited Liability Com owns 402,551 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). 89 are held by Signaturefd Limited Com. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) or 6,065 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 31,821 shares. Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.15% or 307,707 shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg holds 0.27% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 449,383 shares. Lincluden owns 50,474 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO).

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 140,726 shares to 525,143 shares, valued at $15.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AOK) by 114,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,342 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Prudhoe Bay Rty Tr (NYSE:BPT).