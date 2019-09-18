Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Holder Resolution Capital LTD Increased Stake; Ebix (EBIX) Shareholder Ashford Capital Management Increased Its Position by $2.48 Million

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc. (EBIX) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 49,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The hedge fund held 516,786 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.95M, up from 467,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 338,675 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS AND FORECASTS IT TO GENERATE $0.25 IN INCREASED DILUTED EPS; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – EBIX PURCHASE OF 60% STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 372,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.55 million, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 219,636 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 95,718 shares to 4.38 million shares, valued at $332.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 15,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,001 shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold TRNO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.04 million shares or 4.24% more from 60.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eam Invsts Lc, California-based fund reported 34,485 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Llc has 19,302 shares. Charles Schwab Investment owns 367,667 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 68,822 shares. 233,671 were accumulated by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Sg Americas Lc owns 18,336 shares. Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.04% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). 12,000 are held by Pictet Asset Mngmt. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Nicholas Invest Prns Lp has 170,825 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corp has 286,365 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 18,663 shares. Lenox Wealth invested in 0% or 78 shares.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $746.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 64,430 shares to 404,760 shares, valued at $30.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 17,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,983 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 239,472 shares. 5,000 are held by Marathon Mgmt. Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Legal And General Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 56,837 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 6,595 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.02% or 48,463 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 15,245 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 2,699 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Fred Alger holds 0.14% or 730,252 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). New York State Teachers Retirement owns 28,727 shares. Art Ltd Liability owns 27,308 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Laurion Cap LP holds 0.01% or 21,276 shares.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $10.59 million activity.