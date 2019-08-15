Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Holder Resolution Capital LTD Cut Stake by $2.86 Million as Share Value Rose; Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Share Value Declined While Sq Advisors Has Lowered Holding

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The hedge fund held 3.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.28 million, down from 8.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 483,246 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 68,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.81 million, down from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 176,502 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 1.02 million shares to 7.36 million shares, valued at $230.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 131,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

