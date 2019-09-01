Terreno Realty (TRNO) to pay $0.27 on Oct 18, 2019; Provident Financial Services Has 1.42 Sentiment

Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) is expected to pay $0.27 on Oct 18, 2019. (NYSE:TRNO) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. Terreno Realty Corp’s current price of $50.56 translates into 0.53% yield. Terreno Realty Corp’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 293,752 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity

Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 75 funds started new and increased holdings, while 53 sold and decreased their equity positions in Provident Financial Services Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 41.50 million shares, down from 42.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Provident Financial Services Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 45 Increased: 52 New Position: 23.

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Terreno Realty acquires property in Washington for $9.5M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$44.31, Is Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Terreno Realty has $5200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is -0.12% below currents $50.56 stock price. Terreno Realty had 3 analyst reports since May 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Terreno Realty Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 8.69M shares. Principal Fin Gp Inc invested 0.07% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Barclays Plc holds 0% or 31,248 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 449,383 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us Inc invested in 0.47% or 1.53 million shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 1,206 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Raymond James holds 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 74,699 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc reported 4,746 shares. Huntington Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 0.04% or 6.77 million shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division owns 132 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 180,000 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 96,700 shares.

Terreno Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.31 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 52.72 P/E ratio. It acquires, owns and operates industrial properties in six major coastal U.S. markets.

Analysts await Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PFS’s profit will be $31.87M for 12.40 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Provident Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. It has a 12.27 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. for 646,991 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp owns 590,173 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highlander Capital Management Llc has 0.32% invested in the company for 20,231 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,893 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $120,347 activity.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 184,791 shares traded. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) has declined 5.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 10/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PFS HOLDING CORP. TO RATING ‘CCC-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 10/04/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – RESULTS OF RIGHTS ISSUE; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – PROCESS TO RECRUIT NEW CHAIRMAN AND ADDITIONAL NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS IS WELL UNDERWAY; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 23/03/2018 – DYNAVAX GETS FDA OK FOR MANUFACTURING CHANGES TO HEPLISAV-B PFS; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – GROUP’S CET 1 RATIO ON ACCRUED PROFITS BASIS AT 31 MARCH 2018 WAS 29.8% VS GROUP’S REVISED MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENT OF 25.5%; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)Aaa (sf) Ratings To Pfs Financing 2018-C, A Premium Finance Abs; 10/04/2018 – SPPI: PRELIM CONFIRMED ORR/POSSIBLE PFS BENEFIT OBSERVED; 27/04/2018 – Provident Fincl Services: Total Assets at March 31 Totaled $9.73 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776